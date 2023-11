Suter (undisclosed) is still day-to-day, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650, and consequently unlikely to return Saturday versus Seattle.

Suter hasn't played since Sunday due to the injury. He has four goals, a plus-3 rating, 23 shots, nine hits and six blocks in 15 contests this season. When Suter is ready to return, he'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity and be a member of the second power-play unit.