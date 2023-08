Suter signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract with Vancouver on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television reports.

Suter is expected to start the season as the Canucks' third-line center. Suter is more than capable of being a top-two center should Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller get injured. Suter managed 14 goals and 24 points in 79 games with the Red Wings last season. Look for 15 goals and 35 points if he remains a bottom-six forward for Vancouver throughout 2023-24.