Hughes notched two power-play assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

This was Hughes' third multi-point game of the playoffs, and his first since Game 3 of the first round. The defenseman is up to eight assists through nine postseason outings, and he's added 13 shots on net, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Five of Hughes' eight helpers have come on the power play as he continues to see a significant role with the man advantage as the Canucks' top blueliner.