Hughes recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Hughes has four assists over his last three games, though this one was his first at even strength in that span. The defenseman is up to nine helpers, 14 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 10 playoff appearances. Hughes is still providing solid offense and steady defense from a top-pairing role, so the lack of goals shouldn't be a concern for fantasy managers or Canucks fans.