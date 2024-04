Hughes earned two power-play assists Friday in a 2-1 win over the Predators in Game 3.

Hughes didn't post a shot on goal for the first time in the series, but the point-packing defender has four helpers through three contests against Nashville. Of course, you could say that his performance Friday was just another day at the office for Hughes after he led all NHL defensemen in assists (75) and points (92) during the regular season.