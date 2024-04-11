Hughes notched three assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Hughes crossed the 90-point mark for the season with his fourth multi-point effort in the last five games. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 17 goals, 74 helpers, 195 shots on net and a plus-40 rating through a career-high 79 contests overall. Hughes leads all defensemen in points and is 11th in the league among all players.