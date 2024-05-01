Hughes posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators in Game 5.
Hughes is up to five assists, eight shots on net and six blocked shots over five playoff contests. He set up Nikita Zadorov for the opening goal in the third period, though the Canucks couldn't hold that narrow lead. Hughes' play hasn't been as consistent in the playoffs, but he's still seeing a massive workload on the top pairing.
