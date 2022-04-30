Hughes produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Hughes set up Conor Garland on a third-period tally, which was the Canucks' last goal of the season. The assist gave Hughes 60 helpers on the year, his third full campaign at the NHL level. He added eight goals, 150 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating. At just 22 years old, there's still room for him to grow, but he's already established as one of top high-scoring blueliners in the league.