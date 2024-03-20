Hughes posted two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Hughes helped out on the Canucks' first two goals. The defenseman hasn't slowed down in March, earning a goal and eight helpers over seven contests this month. He's up to 79 points (30 on the power play), 167 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-37 rating through 69 outings overall. Hughes has already posted a career high in points and needs just four more assists to reach the 70-helper mark for the first time.