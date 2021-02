Hughes scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Hughes broke a scoreless tie with his unassisted snipe at 9:27 of the second period. It's just his second goal of the year, but the 21-year-old blueliner has often played provider with 16 assists in 18 games. Hughes also carries a minus-12 rating and he's put 46 shots on goal this season, but fantasy managers may want to focus on his point-per-game pace rather than the lackluster peripheral numbers.