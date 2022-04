Hughes notched an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Hughes has picked up five points in his last three outings. He set up Vasili Podkolzin's third-period insurance tally Monday. Hughes is now at 59 points, 134 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 70 appearances. He's posted career-best numbers in most categories, though he may fall short of matching his high mark in goals (eight in 2019-20).