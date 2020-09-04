Hughes scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Hughes had a shot attempt tipped in by J.T. Miller at 1:03 of the third period. The 20-year-old Hughes then scored a goal of his own on a Miller pass 7:13 later to add some insurance for the Canucks. With 16 points (two goals, 14 helpers) through 16 contests, Hughes ranks second in points among blueliners -- only the Stars' Miro Heiskanen has more (19).