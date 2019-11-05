Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Ready to rock
Hughes (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against St. Louis.
The Canucks and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Hughes back in their lineups Tuesday, as he's had a fantastic start to the campaign, racking up one goal and 10 points through 13 games. The 19-year-old rookie will return to a top-four role and a spot on Vancouver's first power-play unit against the Blues.
