Spooner (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Oilers.

Spooner's absence will continue to test Vancouver's depth up front, but it will almost certainly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only totaled eight points in 47 games this campaign. The Canucks have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for the veteran forward's return to game action, but another update on his status will undoubtedly surface once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.