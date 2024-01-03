Lafferty posted an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Lafferty set up the first of Pius Suter's two goals in the game. Since dropping back into a bottom-six role, Lafferty has two points and three shots on net over his last six outings. For the season, the 28-year-old winger has 17 points, 40 shots, 55 hits, 25 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 37 appearances. He may bounce around the lineup, but Lafferty's just about a lock to play each game.