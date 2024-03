Lafferty scored a goal on two shots and doled out eight hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Lafferty was one of four Canucks with five or more hits in the contest, but their physicality didn't intimidate the Kings. The goal was Lafferty's first since Feb. 22, and he has just two points over his last 13 games. For the season, the 29-year-old winger is at 23 points, 71 shots on net, 155 hits and a plus-8 rating through 69 appearances.