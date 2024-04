Lafferty scored a goal, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Lafferty opened the scoring late in the first period. The tally snapped his seven-game point drought. The 29-year-old has mainly seen fourth-line usage lately, limiting his ability to get involved on offense. He's at a career-high 13 goals with 11 assists, 76 shots on net, 191 hits and a plus-5 rating through 77 contests overall.