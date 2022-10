Martin could not hold an early two-goal lead as the Canucks remained winless following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Martin, who started for regular Thatcher Demko, turned aside 29 shots, but two-third period goals during a three-minute stretch sent the match into overtime. The 27-year-old backup goalie made one of his biggest saves midway through the extra stanza, poke-checking the puck away from a driving Johnny Gaudreau. Tuesday's start was Martin's 10th of his career.