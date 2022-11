Martin will guard the road net Saturday in Toronto, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver.

Martin will be looking for his fourth-straight victory despite allowing nine goals over his last two starts. The 27-year-old netminder is now 3-0-1 with a .900 save percentage while alternating starts with Thatcher Demko of late. He'll take on a Leafs team playing the second of a back-to-back.