Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Begins season on injured reserve
Demko (concussion) will start the season on non-roster injured reserve.
There was optimism surrounding Demko going into the season, with a chance for him to challenge for a role with the big club. It's unknown how much time he will miss, but chances are he'll be going to Utica once cleared, and have to prove himself there before being considered for NHL action again.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Out with concussion•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Yields four goals in full game•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Starting rematch with Flames•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets starting nod•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Sent back to minors•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Gets win in NHL debut•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...