Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Begins season on injured reserve

Demko (concussion) will start the season on non-roster injured reserve.

There was optimism surrounding Demko going into the season, with a chance for him to challenge for a role with the big club. It's unknown how much time he will miss, but chances are he'll be going to Utica once cleared, and have to prove himself there before being considered for NHL action again.

More News
Our Latest Stories