Demko (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Jets.

Demko left midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots sent his way over the first 26:40 of the game. The Canucks did not provide a reason for his exit, but it's not a good sign that it wasn't labeled as precautionary. They don't play again until Wednesday versus the Avalanche and have just two games in the next seven days, so fantasy managers may want to turn to other goalies until more is known about Demko's status.