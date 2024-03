Demko (undisclosed) is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Monday.

Demko figures to be out of the lineup for at least the Canucks' next six contests, though it could certainly be longer. With the netminder on the shelf, Casey DeSmith figures to see a heavy workload while the team will need to promote a goalie from AHL Abbotsford. For his part, Demko has already set a new career high with 34 wins but may not be able to reach 40 as a result of this absence.