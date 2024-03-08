Demko stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The Canucks opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period, and that was all Demko needed to get the win. It was the first time he's won consecutive games since he recorded three straight victories from Feb. 11-15. The 28-year-old hasn't been very consistent lately, but he's still one of the top goalies in the NHL. Demko is at 33-13-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 48 outings. The Canucks return home to face the Jets in a big Saturday showdown.