Demko (undisclosed) is expected to miss some games, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television reports Monday.

The severity of Demko's injury hasn't been disclosed by the team yet, but at a minimum, it seems he won't be an option against Colorado on Wednesday or Washington on Saturday. The -year-old netminder was riding a three-game winning streak prior to getting hurt, including stopping all 12 shots before he was pulled from Saturday's clash with Winnipeg. With Demko on the shelf, Casey DeSmith figures to get some extra looks between the pipes.