Demko is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Demko has won his past two contests while saving 50 of 52 shots (.962 save percentage). He's 33-13-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 48 outings in 2023-24. The Jets, who rank 19-9-3 on the road, figure to be a challenging adversary.