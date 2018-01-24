Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Enjoys three-point night

Vanek deposited one goal and two assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- Tuesday night, helping the Canucks stun the visiting Kings, 6-2.

The Austrian has recorded three-plus points in three games this season, and it's explosive performances like those that make him a nice tournament play in DFS settings. Vanek's a perennial power-play contributor, but his ice time has been wildly sporadic from one game to the next. Take what you can get from the enigmatic winger knowing that he's capable of going off on any given night.