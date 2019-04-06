Vanek (abdomen) isn't in the projected lineup for the season finale versus the Sabres on Saturday, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.

Vanek was arguably the most impressive foward for the Red Wings in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, but the team dynamic naturally changed over the duration of his three subsequent career stops between Florida, Vancouver and Columbus. His reunion tour with the Wings included 16 goals and 20 assists, but he worked against a minus-12 rating and did little to earn the trust of fantasy owners outside of a few hot streaks.