Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Implied scratch for finale
Vanek (abdomen) isn't in the projected lineup for the season finale versus the Sabres on Saturday, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.
Vanek was arguably the most impressive foward for the Red Wings in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, but the team dynamic naturally changed over the duration of his three subsequent career stops between Florida, Vancouver and Columbus. His reunion tour with the Wings included 16 goals and 20 assists, but he worked against a minus-12 rating and did little to earn the trust of fantasy owners outside of a few hot streaks.
More News
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Slated to sit Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Out Tuesday, season status in doubt•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Effectively ruled out Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will miss more time•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Won't play in San Jose•
-
Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Seven points in last nine games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...