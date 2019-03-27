Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Will miss more time
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Vanek (abdomen) will miss at least the next couple games, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Detroit only has six games remaining in the 2018-19 season, and Vanek's enigmatic ways probably had him confined to deep leagues in the first place. The Austrian's produced 16 goals and 20 assists through 64 games this season, which represents a 20-point dip compared to his Columbus-Vancouver service-time split in 2017-18.
