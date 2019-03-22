Red Wings' Thomas Vanek: Seven points in last nine games
Vanek scored twice in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday night.
Vanek has seven points, including four games, in his last nine games. His game is clearly on the decline, but he is 35. And this 35-year-old may have some late season fantasy value with this slight uptick in production.
