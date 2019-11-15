Play

Stecher netted a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Stecher tied the game at two with his tally at 11:30 of the second period, but the Stars would take over after that. Stecher now has five points, 18 PIM and 25 hits through 20 contests as a more defensive player on the Canucks' third pairing.

