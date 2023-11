Myers picked up an assist during Sunday's 5-2 win versus Montreal.

The assist ended a five-game point drought for Myers. He added one hit, one blocked, two PIM, five shots on, and a plus-2 rating in the contest. Myers' average ice time has dropped from 20:54 to 18:04 this year, but it appears to be helping his overall performance. He has six points in 15 games, along with a plus-10 rating.