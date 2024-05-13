Myers logged an assist, seven hits and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

The helper was Myers' first point in eight playoff games. The 34-year-old also saw a postseason-high 22:56 of ice time Sunday. He's been effective in a top-four role for the Canucks in 2023-24 -- Myers had 29 points, 110 hits, 136 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 77 regular-season appearances, his best scoring output in five years. He's likely to be more reliable in the physical categories than on the scoresheet moving forward.