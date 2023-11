Myers notched an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Myers has produced six helpers over his last nine contests. He's played fairly well this season, though not to the level of his fellow blueliners Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek. Myers has 11 points, 22 shots on net, 37 hits, 38 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 23 appearances while mainly operating in a bottom-four role.