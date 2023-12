Myers recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

Myers has not been negatively impacted by the arrival of Nikita Zadorov -- the two have been paired together so far. Myers has two assists over three games since the trade occurred. The 33-year-old Myers is up to 13 points, 27 shots on net, 39 hits, 47 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 27 contests overall. He's on his best scoring pace in the last five years.