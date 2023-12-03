Myers posted an assist, three shots on goal and five blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Myers reached the 10-assist mark on Elias Pettersson's empty-net tally in the third period. Six of Myers' helpers this season have come over the last nine games as he continues to provide steady offense. He was paired with newcomer Nikita Zadorov on Saturday -- that duo could serve as a physical force on the blue line. Myers has 12 points to go with 45 blocked shots, 38 hits, 26 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 25 outings this season.