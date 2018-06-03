Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues to set tone in Final
Ovechkin scored his 14th goal of the postseason in Saturday's 3-1, Game 3 win over the Golden Knights.
The goal was the Caps' first and helped set a strong tone. Ovie has 25 points in 22 games in the playoffs and is leading his Caps with both offence and physical play. Ovechkin is now two games from lifting Lord Stanley and if he continues his strong leadership, he might be taking the Conn Smythe home, too.
