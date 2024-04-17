Ovechkin scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

Ovechkin opened the scoring late in the first period, deflecting a Dylan McIlrath shot past Samuel Ersson to put Washington ahead 1-0. It's the 31st goal of the year for Ovechkin, who scored five times in his final eight games of the regular season. The 38-year-old winger will conclude his 19th NHL campaign with 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) across 79 games.