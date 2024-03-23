Ovechkin produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The 38-year-old still has a lot left in the tank. Ovechkin has found the back of the net in four straight games, scoring six goals during that surge, and through 11 contests in March he's delivered eight goals and 13 points as the Capitals push for a playoff spot, with most of that production (five goals, four helpers) coming with on the power play.