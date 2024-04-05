Ovechkin scored a goal on a team-high eight shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Ovechkin was responsible for the Caps' lone tally in the loss, beating Alex Nedeljkovic on a power play to cut Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1 in the third period. The 38-year-old Ovechkin had gone four games without a goal prior to Thursday after scoring eight times in his previous five contests. He's up to 27 goals and 60 points through 72 games this season.