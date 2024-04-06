Ovechkin scored two goals in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The future Hall of Famer struck twice in the first period even though the Capitals were outshot 18-6 in the frame, but the ice remained tilted the rest of the night. Ovechkin is doing his best to get Washington into the playoffs, scoring 11 goals in the last 11 games, but he isn't getting much help. The 38-year-old is just one tally away from setting a new NHL record with the 18th 30-goal campaign of his career.