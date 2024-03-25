Ovechkin scored two goals on five shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over Winnipeg.

Ovechkin has scored in five straight games for a combined eight goals on 18 shots. A slow start to the season has the world-class winger sitting with just 26 goals in 67 games this year. Still, he trails Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead by 46 goals, a mark he could reach next year with a strong finish to the 2023-24 campaign and a bounce-back effort in 2024-25.