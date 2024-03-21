Ovechkin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Matched up with his heir apparent as the NHL's premier goal-scorer in Auston Matthews, Ovechkin matched the Toronto star with a two-goal performance, but he got a lot less help from his teammates. The 38-year-old winger is up to 23 goals on the season and 845 for his career, putting him exactly 50 away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky and claiming the all-time NHL record.