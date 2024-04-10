Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

His tally late in the second period was classic Ovie, as he snapped the puck past Alex Lyon from the faceoff circle to the netminder's right after a Detroit turnover in the neutral zone. It was Ovechkin's 30th goal of the season, the 18th time in his career he's reached that mark -- setting a new NHL record in the process, and breaking the tie he shared with Mike Gartner at 17 such seasons. Ovechkin creeps ever closer to the Great One, with his 852 career goals putting him 42 behind Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record.