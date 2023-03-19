Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matinee against the Wild, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin missed a crucial showdown against the Rangers on March 14 with a lower-body injury and his availability for a Sunday afternoon showdown against Minnesota is now in jeopardy as well after being held out of Saturday's practice. The Capitals are hanging on to playoff aspirations by their fingernails so they hope their 37-year-old captain and leading scorer will be healthy in time for the early start, but fantasy managers should check back for an update closer to puck drop.