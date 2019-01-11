Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hits another career milestone
Ovechkin tallied two goals, five shots and four hits during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
With his 32nd goal of the season, Ovechkin passed Hall of Fame winger Bobby Hull for sole possession of 50th place in the NHL's all-time points list. The reigning Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy-winner has been a little quiet of late by his standards but has a solid chance to defend his title as the league's top goal-scorer if he can stay on track. Keep rolling the fantasy stud out there.
