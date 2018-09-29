Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp twice against Canes
Ovechkin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in preseason action.
The 33-year-old is rounding into form with the regular season fast approaching. Ovie fell just short of another 50-goal campaign last year, and with a Stanley Cup win scratched off his hockey bucket list, his next target might be to continue his climb up the NHL's all-time scoring list -- he's only three goals back of the legendary Bobby Hull, and exactly 50 more would leap him into 13th place, one ahead of Brendan Shanahan.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Contributes helper Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sharp in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Taking home Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Garners helper to continue streak•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Continues to set tone in Final•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...