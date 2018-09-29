Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights lamp twice against Canes

Ovechkin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in preseason action.

The 33-year-old is rounding into form with the regular season fast approaching. Ovie fell just short of another 50-goal campaign last year, and with a Stanley Cup win scratched off his hockey bucket list, his next target might be to continue his climb up the NHL's all-time scoring list -- he's only three goals back of the legendary Bobby Hull, and exactly 50 more would leap him into 13th place, one ahead of Brendan Shanahan.