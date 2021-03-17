Ovechkin registered a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders. He also supplied four shots and four hits.

Ovechkin drew career point No. 1,300 when he picked up the secondary assist on T.J. Oshie's goal midway through the second period. Ovechkin extended the Washington lead to 2-0 just under five minutes later, blowing a one-timer past Semyon Varlamov on the power play. It marked the fourth straight game with a goal for Ovechkin and his first multi-point performance in over a month.