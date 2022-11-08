Ovechkin scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Ovechkin scored from his office in the second period and made a beautiful pass to set up Evgeny Kuznetsov's game-winner late in the third. In addition to the pair of points, Ovechkin had five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating. He's on a six-game heater, with five goals and two helpers during that streak. For the season, the superstar winger has eight goals, five helpers, eight power-play points, 57 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-11 rating through 14 contests.