Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots goal before ejection
Ovechkin recorded a goal, a minus-2 rating, three shots, five hits and 12 penalty minutes during Monday's 5-2 loss over the Hurricanes in Game 6.
Ovechkin did everything he could to secure a win for the Capitals, but his frustration with the officials following a disallowed goal in the third period boiled over and got him tossed in the final minutes. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy-winner has been his usual excellent self in the playoffs with four goals and eight points against the Hurricanes in Round One. The Capitals will need more of the same if they are to survive Game 7 on Wednesday.
