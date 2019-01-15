Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores lone goal in loss

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Monday's loss to the Blues.

Ovechkin lit the lamp with the man advantage from his normal office, rocketing a slap shot short-side on Jake Allen. The Capitals couldn't rally past that, allowing four unanswered goals to lose to the Blues for the second time in January. Ovechkin now has 33 goals for the year and sports a whopping 18.4 shooting percentage.